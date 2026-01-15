Minnesota frontlines overnight, clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile on the Minnesota frontlines… a Venezuelan man was shot in the leg by a U.S. federal immigration agent during a confrontation in Minneapolis, sparking renewed protests in the city. Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, and tensions remained high following an earlier fatal shooting by federal agents.
Also, a federal agency vehicle was reportedly raided, with documents and a rifle allegedly stolen from the car.