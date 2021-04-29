End-Time Noah Prophet Decree #2- JUDGMENT IMMINENT: WHY?! AMERICA'S BROKEN COVENANT! PT II

Join our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman and Apostolic Mother for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: "End-Time Noah Prophet Decree #2- JUDGMENT IMMINENT: AMERICA'S BROKEN COVENANT! PT II-Mayflower Compact

Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:

A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED EVERY SABBATH FROM THIS DAY FORWARD IN AMERICA WITH SOME TYPE OF FASTING AND WE WIll RENEW OUR COVENANT OF COMMUNION @ THE END!!

1.Understanding the significance of the release of Gods End-Time Prophets in the Earth.

2.Apostolic Spiritual Principles in Judgment

3. The Mayflower Compact- Our Broken Covenant



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