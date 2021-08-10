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Trump: 'People Should Get Vaccine'. Warp Speed Tiberius 'Great for World, Very Proud' [08.08.2021]
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3 views • August 10, 2021
Just an update on what the controlled opposition like Trump and company are doing. I'm tired :)
August 8, 2021 https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/
The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
Many Fishers
3774 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rqCwpcNEk21w/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Many Fishers - 16.8K subscribers
Joined Feb 7, 2018
527,820 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
August 8, 2021 https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/
The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
Many Fishers
3774 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rqCwpcNEk21w/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Many Fishers - 16.8K subscribers
Joined Feb 7, 2018
527,820 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
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