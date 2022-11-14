11.14.22 Observations

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Is Trump tanking his popularity to avoid having to take the blame for the fall of the American Economy? Is this just a ploy to allow them to hang themselves at our expense or just a vengance taken out on those who abandoned him?
Let me know what you think below
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing
E