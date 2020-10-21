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Rudy Giuliani: Biden Bombshell to Explode Before Thursday Night’s Debate
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140 views • October 21, 2020
Oct 20, 2020
TruNews
Rudy Giuliani: Biden Bombshell to Explode Before Thursday Night’s Debate - Today on TruNews we discuss the D-Day data dump coming on the Biden crime syndicate from President Trump’s attorney ahead of the last debate. We detail what is being said about the illicit information and the allegations of criminality enclosed on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and we address the latest revelations coming out of Denver, as the unlicensed, Antifa-friendly, armed press security guard Matt Dolloff is charged with 2nd degree murder, and the agitator-associate Black Guns Matter Jeremiah Elliott is also identified as a revolutionary and active security guard. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/20/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/rudy-giuliani-biden-bombshell-to-explode-before-thursday-night-s-debate
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Rudy Giuliani: Biden Bombshell to Explode Before Thursday Night’s Debate - Today on TruNews we discuss the D-Day data dump coming on the Biden crime syndicate from President Trump’s attorney ahead of the last debate. We detail what is being said about the illicit information and the allegations of criminality enclosed on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and we address the latest revelations coming out of Denver, as the unlicensed, Antifa-friendly, armed press security guard Matt Dolloff is charged with 2nd degree murder, and the agitator-associate Black Guns Matter Jeremiah Elliott is also identified as a revolutionary and active security guard. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/20/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/rudy-giuliani-biden-bombshell-to-explode-before-thursday-night-s-debate
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
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