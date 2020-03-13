© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Donald Trump the Anti-christ?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
188 views • March 13, 2020
Many people want to know: "who is the Antichrist?", as if learning the name of a leader will help them to know which side of politics to choose. But the fact is that nobody of true conscience can win the republicans vs democrats (left vs right) debate. Instead, we need to choose God's Kingdom, the values of which rarely enter either side of worldly politics.
Watch a video we made about Trump BEFORE he was elected: https://goo.gl/h5Sucz
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
MUSIC CREDITS
Severe Tire Damage Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
IMAGE CREDITS
Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/yyra0P)
Money by Andrew Magill (https://goo.gl/KzzKKa)
Donald Trump 2 by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/YYdWMm)
obama-grumpy-cat-800x430 by Doc (https://goo.gl/rGU115)
Trump Transparent by Michael Vadon (https://goo.gl/A4dQiQ)
Leaders of TPP member states by Gobierno de Chile (https://goo.gl/64orhy)
Democratic Donkey - Icon by DonkeyHotey (https://goo.gl/zohBuK)
Super Trumps of the RNC by DonkeyHotey (https://goo.gl/Ve9QXa)
Stalin Museum Batumi by Ephraim Stillberg (https://goo.gl/ol6Se3)
Marilyn Manson performing Antichrist...by SomewhatDamaged2 (https://goo.gl/P8sWhc)
Donald Trump supporters by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/lboU1t)
Villainc by J.J. (https://goo.gl/1sKbBR)
Lakewood interior by ToBeDaniel (https://goo.gl/hj7yXD)
MultiCam Uniform by Program Executive Office (https://goo.gl/bFwRtf)
Trump from behind, 2007 by Joe Shlabotnick (https://goo.gl/zZBv3E)
SFX CREDITS (All from http://www.freesound.org)
cha-ching by guest
Jacob Allen Evil Laugh by DevenGarber
VIDEO CREDITS (All from http://www.youtube.com)
Blacks4Trump Ministers Praying over Trump in Cleveland by AbsarokaMedia (CC)
Humble Trump Meets with Religious Leaders by AbsarokaMedia (CC)
2011 Israel Day Parade New York by Вазелин Пальцев (CC)
Watch a video we made about Trump BEFORE he was elected: https://goo.gl/h5Sucz
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
MUSIC CREDITS
Severe Tire Damage Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
IMAGE CREDITS
Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/yyra0P)
Money by Andrew Magill (https://goo.gl/KzzKKa)
Donald Trump 2 by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/YYdWMm)
obama-grumpy-cat-800x430 by Doc (https://goo.gl/rGU115)
Trump Transparent by Michael Vadon (https://goo.gl/A4dQiQ)
Leaders of TPP member states by Gobierno de Chile (https://goo.gl/64orhy)
Democratic Donkey - Icon by DonkeyHotey (https://goo.gl/zohBuK)
Super Trumps of the RNC by DonkeyHotey (https://goo.gl/Ve9QXa)
Stalin Museum Batumi by Ephraim Stillberg (https://goo.gl/ol6Se3)
Marilyn Manson performing Antichrist...by SomewhatDamaged2 (https://goo.gl/P8sWhc)
Donald Trump supporters by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/lboU1t)
Villainc by J.J. (https://goo.gl/1sKbBR)
Lakewood interior by ToBeDaniel (https://goo.gl/hj7yXD)
MultiCam Uniform by Program Executive Office (https://goo.gl/bFwRtf)
Trump from behind, 2007 by Joe Shlabotnick (https://goo.gl/zZBv3E)
SFX CREDITS (All from http://www.freesound.org)
cha-ching by guest
Jacob Allen Evil Laugh by DevenGarber
VIDEO CREDITS (All from http://www.youtube.com)
Blacks4Trump Ministers Praying over Trump in Cleveland by AbsarokaMedia (CC)
Humble Trump Meets with Religious Leaders by AbsarokaMedia (CC)
2011 Israel Day Parade New York by Вазелин Пальцев (CC)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.