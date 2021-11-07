The Ocean Cleanup begins cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

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The Ocean Cleanup https://theoceancleanup.com
THE OCEAN CLEANUP PROVES VIABILITY OF TECHNOLOGY WITH SYSTEM 002; REMOVAL OF PLASTIC FROM GREAT PACIFIC GARBAGE PATCH TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY https://bit.ly/3BEbNtJ
Check out the Team Seas collab with The Ocean Cleanup and get involved https://teamseas.org