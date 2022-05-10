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Call to Arms: Mayor Lightfoot Rallies Violent Leftists to Defend Baby Killing
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185 views • May 10, 2022
Today on TruNews, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a chilling call to arms to political leftists to react to an anticipated US Supreme Court decision to rescind the infamous Roe v. Wade court decision that legalized baby-killing in America. The radical Chicago mayor fears that the court may also rescind its decision to legalize same-sex marriages.
The lesbian mayor tweeted, “To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms.’
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/10/22.
The lesbian mayor tweeted, “To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms.’
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/10/22.
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