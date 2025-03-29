Wondering if Dr. Susan Monarez will look at Leidos?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



My friend happened to read Robert Malone Substack, and you know how I feel about that issue.

So here, what I said, and what I asked Benoit to post on X for me is, hey, maybe she'll get the Leidos machine. Maybe she'll get the bioweapons that detonate the poisons that they injected. Oh, you mean those synthetic lipid nanoparticles that Robert Malone invented, did not discover, how to put the message the mRNA mouse monkey, and manufactured RNA into a synthetic virus, a nanobot, if you will.

A virus is 10 to the minus nine, oh, and then add all the right mRNAs to shut down our system. When you take that Leidos machine in the airport and you apply energy, did you know that children under 12 and people over 75 can't go through that machine? Oh, because she's protecting children. Why is Leidos your National Cancer Institute, and in fact, look at my newsletter for today and look at the post. Ah, Lidos just lost the contract.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/26/2025

ThriveTime Show with Doctor Judy Mikovits | Who Is Dr. Susan Monarez? "I am proud to announce that Dr. Susan Monarez is my Nominee to serve as the next Director of the CDC." - Donald J. Trump (3/24/25): https://rumble.com/v6r9xj0-doctor-judy-mikovits-who-is-dr.-susan-monarez-i-am-proud-to-announce.html

