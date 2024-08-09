Best Foods For Optimal Eye Health | Dr. Steven Gundry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you been taught that eating carrots is great for your eyes? Well, that’s FALSE!
If you've ever dreamt of achieving sparkling, clear eyes, I’ve got the real inside scoop for you.
————————————————————————
But that's not all; we've got a game-changer for your gut health. Meet Urolithin A, the postbiotic superstar that supports your gut's cleaning crew, keeping your mitochondria running at peak efficiency.
On this episode you’ll learn:
The unsuspecting food with abundant vitamin E that can enhance your eye health
Why THIS type of organic fish must be avoided at all times
The remarkable benefits of this unsuspecting and readily available fish
How hidden compounds in this "healthy food" can cause eye irritation and redness
What “eye yoga” is - and how it can help preserve your precious eyesight
My top secret for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels - it's a game-changer!
The shocking reality about most whole grain foods - and why they might be worse for your health than sugar
How our modern lifestyle is silently damaging our mitochondria, the energy powerhouses of your body
Why only 12% of people can reap the extraordinary advantages of this groundbreaking compound (and how you can reap them)
The key to boosting your muscle strength without altering your existing strength training program
