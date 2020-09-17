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Lifetime Disney Ban For Not Wearing Mask
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43 views • September 17, 2020
Christian artist Roy Fields was issued a lifetime ban from all Disney properties for the 'crime' of not wearing a mask. He was being escorted off the property by no less than seven masked enforcers. Seven...... really?? He asked if he was breaking the law? The officer said .......
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