Who is Saint Maria Goretti? - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

Divine Mercy, Saints in Focus





July 6, 2023





Who was St. Maria Goretti? Today on Saints in Focus, listen to Br. Jeff, MIC, as he explains the story of St. Maria Goretti and the great courage she had to remain pure and give her life as a martyr for Christ. One of the most incredible stories of all the saints!





