Who is Saint Maria Goretti? - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

Divine Mercy, Saints in Focus
July 6, 2023
Who was St. Maria Goretti? Today on Saints in Focus, listen to Br. Jeff, MIC, as he explains the story of St. Maria Goretti and the great courage she had to remain pure and give her life as a martyr for Christ. One of the most incredible stories of all the saints!
Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN
NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEn-LSzrFog
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.