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Harry Vox @ Press TV - Harry Vox Shreds Collapsing US-Israeli Narrative
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218 views • February 23, 2021
Original:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KyUauyItD5s/
First published at 12:58 UTC on June 29th, 2020 on BitChute helenofdestroy
(originally aired Sunday 28 June on PressTV) Harry Vox destroys the bogus US/Israeli narrative - on the latest threadbare MEK "color revolution" in Iran & wherever else it surfaces - as a cheap vulgar con game that only the dumbest of the dumb would “believe”. American politicians collaborating with this enemy would be wise to change their ways before it is too late - Israel will throw them away when they're no longer useful, & their own people have no love for traitors.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KyUauyItD5s/
First published at 12:58 UTC on June 29th, 2020 on BitChute helenofdestroy
(originally aired Sunday 28 June on PressTV) Harry Vox destroys the bogus US/Israeli narrative - on the latest threadbare MEK "color revolution" in Iran & wherever else it surfaces - as a cheap vulgar con game that only the dumbest of the dumb would “believe”. American politicians collaborating with this enemy would be wise to change their ways before it is too late - Israel will throw them away when they're no longer useful, & their own people have no love for traitors.
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