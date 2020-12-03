Boris Johnson UK Vaccination Roll-out

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For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high . Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Ephesians 6:12
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE54iB4mSSo
Observation Deck