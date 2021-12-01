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Illuminati super soldier whistleblower Max Spires LAST Interview Before He Got POISONED.
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175 views • December 01, 2021
Max Spiers LAST Interview Before He Got POISONED!
- Actually, this is his last interview in England before he went to Poland where he got poisoned. This was only a few weeks later.
Spiers would mysteriously die while in Poland. His death made the mainstream media platforms. Perhaps not surprising when details of him having text his mother before his death telling her to investigate if anything was to happen to him - or of him having vomited “two litres of black liquid” (Black Goo ) before his death.
https://www.ufoinsight.com/aliens/agendas/project-mannequin-max-spiers
the queen
https://www.brighteon.com/a5ce5b4f-46c7-4d26-a56c-07a5ab12e34e
- Actually, this is his last interview in England before he went to Poland where he got poisoned. This was only a few weeks later.
Spiers would mysteriously die while in Poland. His death made the mainstream media platforms. Perhaps not surprising when details of him having text his mother before his death telling her to investigate if anything was to happen to him - or of him having vomited “two litres of black liquid” (Black Goo ) before his death.
https://www.ufoinsight.com/aliens/agendas/project-mannequin-max-spiers
the queen
https://www.brighteon.com/a5ce5b4f-46c7-4d26-a56c-07a5ab12e34e
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