Incredible scenes in Belfast as Unionists and Nationalists unite to DEMAND an end of mass-migration

🚨⚠️Incredible scenes in Belfast as Unionists and Nationalists unite to DEMAND an end of mass-migration.⚠️
🟡Anyone not from Northern Ireland would be forgiven for not realising how huge this is. An alliance between Catholics and Protestants means something HUGE is going on.
🟡People are waking up to the existential threat that mass immigration poses to nations.🔈⚠️
