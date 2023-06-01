Col. Douglas Macgregor Says What's Coming Next in Ukraine is 'Very Serious'
"Russian intelligence has always known where everything is you cannot hide from this overhead surveillance. They've got the equivalent to the National Security Agency and the equivalent of the CIA.
They can see everything and hear everything. So now they can systematically go after all of these headquarters filled with the so-called decision makers. I think that's just the beginning."
https://rumble.com/v2ra8o8--col.-douglas-macgregor-says-whats-coming-next-in-ukraine-is-very-serious.html
