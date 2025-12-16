BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When LUPUS Speaks 🦋💜😖
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
144 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 3 days ago

Article on Lupus:

https://adaptivephysiology.com/articles/a/270/when-lupus-speaks


Lupus - Causes and Solutions Full Course

https://adaptivephysiology.com/courses/full_course/prod_01JVMMWEDZJXHTS4PB2PZZ4M44/lupus-causes-and-solutions-full-course-1-module


Adaptive Physiology Website: https://adaptivephysiology.com/

Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/


TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/


Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB


Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:

[email protected]


#healing #health #healthy

Keywords
healthhealingholistic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Coffee&#8217;s second life: How your morning brew&#8217;s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Coffee’s second life: How your morning brew’s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Cassie B.
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
How forced immunizations, fraudulent science and corporate greed have endangered public health

How forced immunizations, fraudulent science and corporate greed have endangered public health

Patrick Lewis
Blood pressure pills RECALLED due to manufacturing mix-up

Blood pressure pills RECALLED due to manufacturing mix-up

Olivia Cook
Omega-3 fatty acids: A natural shield against depression and anxiety

Omega-3 fatty acids: A natural shield against depression and anxiety

Patrick Lewis
Untreated sleep apnea accelerates cardiovascular aging and increases mortality risk, new study warns

Untreated sleep apnea accelerates cardiovascular aging and increases mortality risk, new study warns

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy