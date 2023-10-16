Cinnamon is Poison - Douglas County Health Emergency

Did you know that "spices" are the #2 cause of poisoning children in
Nebraska? Well the Douglas County Health Department thinks so... so now
you know this important made-up information too. Be on the look out
for cinnamon and call the police if you spot any suspicious cinnamon use
in your neighborhood!
#omaha #nebrasska #douglascounty #health #healthdepartment #spices #cinnamon #healthalert #healthemergency #shareomaha #visitomaha #wedontcoast #husker #cornhuskers #gobigred #gbr #nebraskanews #news #newsalert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.