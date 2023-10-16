Create New Account
Cinnamon is Poison - Douglas County Health Emergency
Real Free News
Published 19 hours ago

Did you know that "spices" are the #2 cause of poisoning children in Nebraska? Well the Douglas County Health Department thinks so... so now you know this important made-up information too. Be on the look out for cinnamon and call the police if you spot any suspicious cinnamon use in your neighborhood! #omaha #nebrasska #douglascounty #health #healthdepartment #spices #cinnamon #healthalert #healthemergency #shareomaha #visitomaha #wedontcoast #husker #cornhuskers #gobigred #gbr #nebraskanews #news #newsalert

