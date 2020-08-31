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EP 2087-9AM Biden Failed Over 48 Yrs To Become A Champion Of Freedom & Prosperity. Trump Did It In 3
The Pete Santilli Show
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3 views • August 31, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2087
THURSDAY - AUGUST 27, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=3789848543 

EP 2087-9AM Biden Failed Over 48 Yrs To Become A Champion Of Freedom & Prosperity. Trump Did It In 3

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the keynote speech on the third night of the  2020 Republican National Convention Wednesday and expanded on the theme of the “Land of Heroes.”  The vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence both recounted actions President Donald Trump has taken to support veterans, including the second lady’s mental health initiative. The evening ended with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joining the Pences on stage in Baltimore, followed by a performance of the Star Spangled Banner by country music star Trace Adkins.EP 2087-9AM Biden Failed Over 48 Yrs To Become A Champion Of Freedom & Prosperity. Trump Did It In 3 – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3jj7wmz 

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