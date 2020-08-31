© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THURSDAY - AUGUST 27, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3789848543
EP 2087-9AM Biden Failed Over 48 Yrs To Become A Champion Of Freedom & Prosperity. Trump Did It In 3
Vice President Mike Pence delivered the keynote speech on the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention Wednesday and expanded on the theme of the “Land of Heroes.” The vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence both recounted actions President Donald Trump has taken to support veterans, including the second lady’s mental health initiative. The evening ended with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joining the Pences on stage in Baltimore, followed by a performance of the Star Spangled Banner by country music star Trace Adkins.EP 2087-9AM Biden Failed Over 48 Yrs To Become A Champion Of Freedom & Prosperity. Trump Did It In 3 – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3jj7wmz
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
PLEASE SUPPORT US!! SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS! http://PetesPatriotCoins.com
NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY http://concealwithpete.com
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv