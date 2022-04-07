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45 the Return of the Chicago Bull Laughing Like the Devil! [05.04.2022]
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92 views • April 07, 2022
Former President Barack Obama will join President Joe Biden at an event on the Affordable Care Act at the White House this week, a source familiar with the plans says, marking the first time the former President will appear publicly at the White House since leaving office. In this episode we will take a deeper look into this event in order to discover the hidden symbolism found within it.
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5,323 Views apr 5, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2zH3qBNj-Cg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
5,323 Views apr 5, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2zH3qBNj-Cg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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