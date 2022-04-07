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45 the Return of the Chicago Bull Laughing Like the Devil! [05.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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92 views • April 07, 2022
Former President Barack Obama will join President Joe Biden at an event on the Affordable Care Act at the White House this week, a source familiar with the plans says, marking the first time the former President will appear publicly at the White House since leaving office. In this episode we will take a deeper look into this event in order to discover the hidden symbolism found within it.

To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
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5,323 Views apr 5, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
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https://youtu.be/2zH3qBNj-Cg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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