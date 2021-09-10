Music of Psalm 1 (Tehilim) in English, The different ways of the righteous and the wicked; Studio Version

Psalms Chapter 1 TehilimMusical painting by Bindernowski - recorded October 2020Studio Version of Psalm One.The Walk of the Righteous and the End of the UngodlyPeople usually say, the Word of Elohim shall be free.Yes, You can read it in the bible,but as for the recording of the music itself, it is not for free, even if one has a home recording studio – the equipment simply does not drop down from the sky or out of nowhere.However, if you want to buy it in best quality and without watermark, it is almost like a donationthough I only get a provision of it.You can buy the music in best quality with commercial licenses and no watermark using the link at Pond 5 – you won't find it anywhere else, because I am selling my music and footage's exclusive there.It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music.Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.