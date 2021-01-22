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Nullify! They Don’t Want us Doing This. We’re Doing it Anyway
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1109 views • January 22, 2021
Following the wisdom and advice of the Founders and Old Revolutionaries, we recognize that the federal government is one of limited, delegated powers. When it exceeds those limits, it commits an act of usurpation - which must be rendered “void.” Establishment left and right want us to rely on the federal government to somehow fix itself - they all despise nullification. But that won’t stop supporters of the Constitution and liberty from using it anyway.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 22, 2021
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 22, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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