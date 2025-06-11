BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Interpret Signs of the Times (Rapture Sooner Than Most Think) - JD Farag [mirrored]
397 followers
37 views • 16 hours ago

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2025-06-08: Do You Know How To Interpret The Signs Of The Times? " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

.

Pastor JD, in one of if not the most important prophecy updates in 20-years since starting them, explains why the recent head spinning developments of profound significance are prophetic signs warning us that it’s the last hour.

.

LINKS:

- UN News, Peace and Security, Diplomats prepare ground for June conference on two-State solution for Israel and Palestine

  https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/05/1163646

- UN PDF, Reaﬃrming the illegality of Israeli settlement activities and all other unilateral measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the City of Jerusalem and of the Occupied Palestinian Territory as a whole

  https://docs.un.org/en/A/res/79/81

- Paris Peace Forum, civil society event for the two-state solution, regional peace, and security

  https://parispeaceforum.org/paris-call-for-the-two-state-solution-peace-and-regional-security

- The Business Standard, UN General Assembly declares 2025 as int'l year of peace, trust

  https://www.tbsnews.net/world/un-general-assembly-declares-2025-intl-year-peace-trust-813246

- Israel Hayom Report, Saudi Arabia, France to impose Palestinian state without Israeli input

  https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/05/16/saudi-arabia-france-to-impose-palestinian-state-without-israeli-input

- Israel National News, Hamas demands 7-year ceaseﬁre, full IDF withdrawal in latest proposal

  https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/409271

- The Western Journal, Huge Step Forward on Jerusalem's Temple Mount Takes Us 1 Step Closer to Jesus' Return.

  https://www.westernjournal.com/huge-step-forward-jerusalems-temple-mount-takes-us-1-step-closer-jesus-return

- The Times of Israel, Hundreds battle blazes ripping through Jerusalem area; ﬁre may be Israel’s largest ever.

  https://www.timesoﬁsrael.com/163-crews-battle-ﬂames-as-jerusalem-ﬁre-chief-says-blaze-may-be-israels-largest-ever

- Our World In Data map, Annual number of wildﬁres, 2025

  https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-number-of-ﬁres?time=2025

- Maui Now, FEMA’s Kilohana temporary housing in Lahaina welcomes its ﬁrst wildﬁre survivors

  https://mauinow.com/2024/11/27/femas-kilohana-temporary-housing-in-lahaina-welcomes-its-ﬁrst-wildﬁre-survivors

- MIT Technology Review article, Researchers launched a solar geoengineering test ﬂight in the UK last fall

  https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/03/01/1069283/researchers-launched-a-solar-geoengineering-test-ﬂight-in-the-uk-last-fall

- ABC Eyewitness News, LA, Hawaii's ﬁrst-in-the-nation climate change tourist tax expected to generate nearly $100M annually

  https://abc7.com/post/hawaii-enacts-new-tax-hotel-rooms-vacation-rentals-help-cope-climate-change/16588785

- New York Post, OpenAI co-founder wanted to build doomsday bunker to protect company scientists from rapture

  https://nypost.com/2025/05/19/business/openai-co-founder-wanted-doomsday-bunker-to-protect-against-rapture

- Planet Today, Law to Mandate Vaccines and Jail the Unvaccinated—Days After Bill Gates’ High-Level Visit

  https://www.planet-today.com/2025/05/singapore-passes-law-to-mandate.html

- WHO, The WHO Pandemic Agreement sets out the principles, approaches and tools for better international coordination across a range of areas, in order to strengthen the global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

  https://www.who.int/news/item/20-05-2025-world-health-assembly-adopts-historic-pandemic-agreement-to-make-the-world-more-equitable-and-safer-from-future-pandemics#:~:text=The%20resolution%20on%20the%20WHO,Intergovernmental%20Working%20Group%20(IGWG)

- Reuters, Palestinians to raise ﬂag at WHO for the ﬁrst time after vote

  https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/palestinians-raise-ﬂag-who-ﬁrst-time-after-vote-2025-05-26

- Jerusalem Post, New COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 spreads globally, cases conﬁrmed in Russia and US

  https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-855868

- Threadreader, Meet ‘Nimbus’, aka SARS-CoV-2 variant NB.1.8.1.

  https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1927371947999957310.html

- Merriam-Webster, Nimbus deﬁnition

  https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/nimbus

- Cleveland News, CDC updates travel warning for highly contagious disease as cases rise

  https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2025/06/cdc-updates-travel-warning-for-highly-contagious-disease-as-cases-rise.html

- Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense PDF, The National Blueprint for Biodefense

  https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/National-Blueprint-for-Biodefense-2024_ﬁnal_digital.pdf

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianprophecychurchrapturetribulationend timesrevelationantichristsecond comingjdfarag
