BREAKING: 1.7 MILLION NEW EPSTEIN FILES! - Horrific Details Exposed As Cover-up Continues!

Josh Sigurdson reports this Christmas on a matter of great importance for thousands of trafficked girls. The Epstein Files.





Of course, we've talked about this issue to exhaust for nearly 17 years now, going back to 2009. Well, there's always more information coming out that we need to expose as 1.7 million new Jeffrey Epstein documents are set to come out which the DOJ claims will take several weeks to "review."





The previous document dump this past week showed many images and files we had already seen. It showed some new photos however of importance, yet most were rightly unsatisfied as the vast majority of the documents were redacted.





People quickly learned that many of the redacted documents were simply redacted within the pdf program which is easy to undo by copying and pasting. This lead to some horrific claims about President Donald Trump coming out.





Could these claims be totally false? Of course. But assuming they're false is exactly why we can't get justice for thousands of these girls who've been abused. When people play politics over these crimes, it exposes how little they truly care about those involved.





From photos of Bill Clinton to accusations against Trump, it appears we are just being dropped fodder for the political unrest to come. With 1.7 million new files set to come out and be heavily redacted, we have to remember that those who truly hold the files, hold the video. The videos the FBI seized from Epstein's Manhattan townhouse which they claim "disappeared." Israel. They hold the blackmail. In fact, Epstein bragged about being an agent for the Israeli government.





Stop being bamboozled! The government isn't going to release their own blackmail for you. Why would they? This issue is far darker and far deeper than just a "democrat" or "republican hoax." It connects the puzzle pieces of practically everything politicians are voting for worldwide at this time as we enter another tumultuous year with 2026 around the corner.





Stop falling for psyops.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





