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04-13-2026 FirstFruits A Journey Of Faith Part 4
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FirstFruits A Journey Of Faith Part 4

Leviticus 23:9 And Yahuah spoke to Mosheh, saying, 10“Speak to the children of Yisra’ĕl, and you shall say to them, ‘When you come into the land which I give you, and shall reap its harvest, then you shall bring a sheaf of the first-fruits of your harvest to the kohĕn. 11‘And he shall wave the sheaf before Yahuah, for your acceptance. On the morrow after the Shabbath the kohĕn waves it. 12‘And on that day when you wave the sheaf, you shall prepare a male lamb a year old, a perfect one, as a burnt offering to Yahuah, 13and its grain offering: two-tenths of an ĕphah of fine flour mixed with oil, an offering made by fire to Yahuah, a sweet fragrance, and its drink offering: one-fourth of a hin of wine. 14‘And you do not eat bread or roasted grain or fresh grain until the same day that you have brought an offering to your Elohim - a Law forever throughout your generations in all your dwellings.

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