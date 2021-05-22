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The Mysterious Death of Dr Fauci’s Most Notable Critic
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1903 views • May 22, 2021
The late Dr. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and big pharma for thirty years
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a8280ab72e4b4268fa84ba
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a8280ab72e4b4268fa84ba
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