No Amnesty
1289 views
Son of the Republic
Published 21 days ago |

Branch Covidians Don’t Deserve Our Forgiveness

* There is such a thing as “toxic forgiveness”.

* We won’t forgive them — and neither should you.

* They ruined lives and swung an election based on lies.

* The full truth of ’rona is slowly emerging.

* Big pharma got rich and vilified anyone standing in their way.

* They deserve consequences, not forgiveness.

* If they aren’t held accountable, they will do it again.

* Consequences must come from congress and the courts.

The Ingraham Angle | 1 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314765376112

big pharmalaura ingrahamjusticefascismtyrannypunishmentamnestyaccountabilitymandatekarmaconsequencesreckoninglockdownpfizeranthony faucicoronavirusconsequencecovidplandemicdeborah birxsanjay guptancswicrochelle walenskypeter mcculloughvivek murthy

