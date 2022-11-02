No Amnesty

Branch Covidians Don’t Deserve Our Forgiveness
* There is such a thing as “toxic forgiveness”.
* We won’t forgive them — and neither should you.
* They ruined lives and swung an election based on lies.
* The full truth of ’rona is slowly emerging.
* Big pharma got rich and vilified anyone standing in their way.
* They deserve consequences, not forgiveness.
* If they aren’t held accountable, they will do it again.
* Consequences must come from congress and the courts.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 1 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.