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QR Codes ~ Quantum Dots ~ RFID Tattoos & The Coming Mark!
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30 views • April 09, 2020
5G + Blue Beam = Mind Control Deception - A Documentary! - https://youtu.be/_Zl2wtPoOas
To say the least, this rabbit hole goes deep. This is a good video for discussion. It's a great way to wake people up about the true enemy satan and to point them to Salvation through Jesus Christ. Times short friends. Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
To say the least, this rabbit hole goes deep. This is a good video for discussion. It's a great way to wake people up about the true enemy satan and to point them to Salvation through Jesus Christ. Times short friends. Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
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