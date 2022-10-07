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DEMONIC GLOBALISTS & WESTERN COMMUNISTS RAMPING UP THE PURGE OF CHRISTIANS | STEVE QUAYLE | THE HAGMANN REPORT | 10/6/2022
ALL WEAPONS OF INTERNAL SURVEILLANCE HAVE BEEN FULLY DEPLOYED. AMERICANS WHO BELIEVE IN THE CONSTITUTION AND PERSONAL FREEDOMS ARE NOW "DOMESTIC TERRORISTS." THE IS NO TURNING BACK.https://www.stevequayle.com
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