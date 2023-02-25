Freedom Rally Melbourne 25 February 2023

This rally took to the streets and took about three hours. I recorded around 40 minutes of video of the rally (about 80 clips) and I made every effort to catch the spirit and message of the rally and still squeeze the story down to under 17 minutes. The speakers, especially Andrew, put in a huge effort to reach the ears of anyone who might be listening on the sidewalk or in the cars and trams. Matt made a strong call to remember Julian Assange. The message was 'amped-up' for all to hear. We walked from Parliament House to MYER and then on to Victoria Market making speeches at both places. Then it was on to Flinders Street Station for more 'appeals' to passers-by. On the return to Parliament House, we stopped another time for more calls. In the course of the rally, two ambulances came into view, probable responses to people with the toxic jab. At least that was what we assumed.