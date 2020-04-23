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Corona virus and Natural Products that work! by Dr Patrick Price
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25 views • April 23, 2020
This video was created to teach everyone to relax and realize this is just another poor attempt frighten the public and use scar tactics by the media to control us. Dr Price is well versed in natural medicine and will give you up to date tips on what products work and which do not. Take a minute to watch this short video and rest assured you can use this information to ease your fears.
www.drpatrickprice.com
[email protected]
www.drpatrickprice.com
[email protected]
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