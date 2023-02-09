Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2023 Newsletter 06: February 09, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

--

Sy Hersh Does It Again: How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/sy-hersh/

--

Colloidal Silver a Powerful Remedy Against Superbugs, Study Finds

https://ussanews.com/2023/02/09/colloidal-silver-a-powerful-remedy-against-superbugs-study-finds/

--

“Fit and Healthy People are Dropping Down with Heart Issues” – Fed-Up Aussie Journalist Says He’s ‘Done with COVID Vaccines’ on Live TV (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/fit-healthy-people-dropping-heart-issues-fed-aussie-journalist-says-done-covid-vaccines-live-tv-video/

--

HERE IT COMES: German State-Sponsored Media Building Worldwide Project Against “Increasing Disinformation”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/comes-german-state-sponsored-media-building-worldwide-project-increasing-disinformation/

--

California cities rattled by prostitution, human trafficking in broad daylight as cops pin blame on new law

https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-cities-rattled-prostitution-human-trafficking-broad-daylight-cops-pin-blame-new-law

--

STUCK ON STUPID: Florida Freshman Democrat Claims Constitutional Carry Is ‘Fascism’ (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/stuck-stupid-florida-freshman-democrat-claims-constitutional-carry-fascism-video/

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494





Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]