What if Your Parents Hate You? Twitter/X Space

In this Friday Night Live on 21 November 2025, philosopher Stefan Molyneux reflects on December 25, 2025, and examines the morality of historical figures like Einstein and Lenin.





Engaging with listeners on personal struggles regarding relationship values, he critiques the romanticization of communism versus czarism. The discussion touches on anti-natalist philosophies and connections to C.S. Lewis's "The Abolition of Man," concluding with insights on overcoming familial expectations for personal growth.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025