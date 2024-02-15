Toffifee - Fantasy Forest (1996, PC)

Toffifee - Fantasy Forest is a platformer developed by German company Related Designs and published by German company V.I.S.T. - Very Interactive Sales Tools. The game was released as freeware for private use and is an ad game to promote Toffifee, German candy brand.

You play a dwarf whose people were kidnapped by an evil magician. Of course, you set out to free them.

Toffifee - Fantasy Forest takes inspiration from Rayman. Levels are rather large, and you need to find and free your friends who are trapped in cage scattered in the levels. However, you do not have detachable limbs. To defeat enemies, you have a limited amount fo fir cones or stones which you throw. Your health is represented by a number of hazelnuts. You can sometimes find nuts to regain health in the levels, but most of the time you need to buy it in one of the shops which can be found every few steps. You pay with pieces of Toffifee which you can collect. You can also buy or find additional ammo, extra lives, a star (for a bonus), shoes with springs (to jump higher) or a camouflage cap (for temporary invincibility).

The levels are divided into worlds. at the end of each world, there is a boss fight.