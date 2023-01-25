The Two Terrible Lies You Were Told About Inflation

Most people realize correlation does not prove
causation. So, it might not come as a total surprise to learn that while printing
money and expanding debt is accompanied by inflation, we can find inflation in
other places, even when there is no money or bank debt. Money is a common
factor in an inflationary economy but it is not a causative agent because inflation
exists independent of our monetary systems. It hardly needs to be said reining
in the ability of a state to print money or increasing interest rates to stop
borrowing, is not going to hit inflation where it needs to be hit.
