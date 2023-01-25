Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Two Terrible Lies You Were Told About Inflation
32 views
channel image
The Hard Right View
Published a day ago |

Most people realize correlation does not prove causation. So, it might not come as a total surprise to learn that while printing money and expanding debt is accompanied by inflation, we can find inflation in other places, even when there is no money or bank debt. Money is a common factor in an inflationary economy but it is not a causative agent because inflation exists independent of our monetary systems. It hardly needs to be said reining in the ability of a state to print money or increasing interest rates to stop borrowing, is not going to hit inflation where it needs to be hit.

Keywords
taxationmoneycurrencyinflationend debt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket