Hezbollah ATGM fire on a gathering of Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks

Hezbollah forces organized an attack on an Israeli army gathering near the Ramim barracks on the occupied Lebanese-Palestinian border. Several ATGM shots, hit their position and a tank parked outside the camp.
