Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #32 (Guest Dr. Patrick Phillips)

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#drpatrickphillips #atlanticundergroundpodcast
Today's guest is Dr. Patrick Phillips. Dr. Phillips is a frontline ER doctor and family physician from the province of Ontario, Canada. He firmly believes that the consequences of COVID measures outweigh the benefits and that they are consistently getting worse and is bravely speaking out against them.
Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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