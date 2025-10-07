Israel’s IDF Still Killing: says it struck & killed multiple militant cells

Israel’s IDF says it struck and killed multiple militant cells using air force jets guided by Shin Bet

The military calls it a 'rapid closure of the circle' after attacks on its forces

Footage from IDF

Adding: Israel became MORE DEPENDENT on US by agreeing to Trump's Gaza deal — NYT

Netanyahu was ‘humiliated in the eyes of many Israelis’

Trump put him on phone to Qatari PM, al-Thani, to APOLOGIZE for Israel’s strike on Doha targeting Hamas officials