Seek His Face! Carmelites of The Holy Face of Jesus

"Our Saviour dictated the prayer which he called “The Golden Arrow”, saying that those who would recite this prayer would pierce Him delightfully, and also heal those other wounds inflicted on Him by the malice of sinners." The Revelations of Sister Mary of St. Peter 1816-1848
This video showing a glimpse into the daily life of the Carmelite Nuns of the Holy Face, a Roman Catholic Traditional Religious community based in the Republic of Ireland. The Nuns live a life of continuous prayer in great simplicity in accordance with the Holy Rule of Saint Albert.
https://carmelitesholyface.com/
https://www.lifefunder.com/carmelitehome
https://www.givesendgo.com/G22N8#
