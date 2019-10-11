© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazing Greenhouse Tomatoes Farming - Modern Agriculture Technology
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • October 11, 2019
Greenhouse pepper production is based on a year long production cycle. Typically, seeding occurs in early to mid October, plants are moved from the nursery into the production greenhouses six weeks later, just before Christmas. Harvest begins in late March and continues through to the following November. It takes roughly four months from seeding to first pick.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.