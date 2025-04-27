Secret societies: the Jesuits’ influence on the selection of the next pope

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Disclaimer: I do not support Alex Jones and InfoWars.



Credits to Alex Jones Show & Good vs Evil





InfoWars’ Owen Shroyer interviews Vatican expert, Leo Zagami, who speaks of the Jesuits’ influence on the selection of the next pope. Zagami believes Peter Turkson from Ghana will be the next pope.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington