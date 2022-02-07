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Unexplained Bluetooth Connections - Mirror
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399 views • February 07, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3OhSjdXwrpd/ | "Is Bluetooth picking up on signals coming from the injected? Here is presented evidence from two different locations, the attached video appears to be in France (3 min 20 sec), the cover photo of Bluetooth addresses coming up on my friend’s phone in a Walmart in Dallas, Texas.
You can see that each shows 12 digits in groupings of six. Coincidence? Try this next time you are in a public place: turn your Bluetooth on and see if you get similar readings from the injected people around you.
I encourage people to try to replicate this experience. You know, Real Science?"
You can see that each shows 12 digits in groupings of six. Coincidence? Try this next time you are in a public place: turn your Bluetooth on and see if you get similar readings from the injected people around you.
I encourage people to try to replicate this experience. You know, Real Science?"
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