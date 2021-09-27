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009 Is This The End? -Part -2 -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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22 views • September 27, 2021
Episode 9.
"Early Workers to Speak—God has given me light regarding our periodicals. What is it?—He has said that the dead are to speak. How?—Their works shall follow them. We are to repeat the words of the pioneers in our work, who knew what it cost to search for the truth as for hidden treasure, and who labored to lay the foundation of our work. They moved forward step by step under the influence of the Spirit of God. One by one these pioneers are passing away. The word given me is, Let that which these men have written in the past be reproduced. And in the Signs of the Times let not the articles be long or the print fine. Do not try to crowd everything into one number of the paper. Let the print be good, and let earnest, living experiences be put into the paper." CW 28.1
LINKS FOR STUDY IN THIS VIDEO:
Genesis Conflict - 8 Lecture Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMU1s...
Spirit of Prophecy Quotations at https://m.egwwritings.org
Confrontation, p. 45.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Confrontation, p. 78.2 https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 31.1 https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 31.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 36.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 36.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
SDA Bible Commentary, vol. 7 (EGW), p. 971.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 188.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 632.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 189.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From Heaven With Love, p. 426.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Evangelism, p. 190.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Ellen G. White 1888 Materials, p. 1484.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 291.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
OTHER SOURCES
Thou Hast Magnified Thy Word Above All Thy Name – Martin Klein
Book: https://store-dev.amazingdiscoveries....
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Above-All-Thy-...
The Cosmic Week and the church fathers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millenn...
From Eden to Eden, p. 253.6 (Joseph Harvey Waggoner)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Two Adams, p. 9.1 (Thomas Motherwell Preble)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Signs of the Times and Expositor of Prophecy [Himes], vol. 5 May 3, 1843, page 70.10
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Advent Review, and Sabbath Herald, vol. 27 March 6, 1866, page 109 paragraph 17
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The First Report of the General Conference of Christians Expecting the Advent of the Lord Jesus Christ, p. 42.1 to p. 43.5 (Joshua V. Himes)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
"Early Workers to Speak—God has given me light regarding our periodicals. What is it?—He has said that the dead are to speak. How?—Their works shall follow them. We are to repeat the words of the pioneers in our work, who knew what it cost to search for the truth as for hidden treasure, and who labored to lay the foundation of our work. They moved forward step by step under the influence of the Spirit of God. One by one these pioneers are passing away. The word given me is, Let that which these men have written in the past be reproduced. And in the Signs of the Times let not the articles be long or the print fine. Do not try to crowd everything into one number of the paper. Let the print be good, and let earnest, living experiences be put into the paper." CW 28.1
LINKS FOR STUDY IN THIS VIDEO:
Genesis Conflict - 8 Lecture Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMU1s...
Spirit of Prophecy Quotations at https://m.egwwritings.org
Confrontation, p. 45.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Confrontation, p. 78.2 https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 31.1 https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 31.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 36.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 36.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
SDA Bible Commentary, vol. 7 (EGW), p. 971.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 188.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 632.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 189.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From Heaven With Love, p. 426.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Evangelism, p. 190.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Ellen G. White 1888 Materials, p. 1484.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 291.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
OTHER SOURCES
Thou Hast Magnified Thy Word Above All Thy Name – Martin Klein
Book: https://store-dev.amazingdiscoveries....
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Above-All-Thy-...
The Cosmic Week and the church fathers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millenn...
From Eden to Eden, p. 253.6 (Joseph Harvey Waggoner)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Two Adams, p. 9.1 (Thomas Motherwell Preble)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Signs of the Times and Expositor of Prophecy [Himes], vol. 5 May 3, 1843, page 70.10
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Advent Review, and Sabbath Herald, vol. 27 March 6, 1866, page 109 paragraph 17
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The First Report of the General Conference of Christians Expecting the Advent of the Lord Jesus Christ, p. 42.1 to p. 43.5 (Joshua V. Himes)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Keywords
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