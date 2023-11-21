It Is A Willing Ignorance

Libtards: Useful Idiots
* They’re dumb.
* They don’t know anything.
* They choose to be stupid all the time.
* They are wrong on purpose.
* Libs are never going to wake up — and it’s not going to be bad enough for them — unless they understand they’ve been lied to.
Links:
• NY Ranked ‘Least Free State’ With High Taxes, Debt, Regulation: Study
• New Meta-Analysis Of 40 High-Quality Studies
• Age-Stratified Infection Fatality Rate Of COVID-19 In The Non-Elderly Population
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 November 2023
https://bongino.com/ep-2135-another-epic-media-meltdown-explains-where-we-really-stand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.