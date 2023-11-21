Create New Account
It Is A Willing Ignorance
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

Libtards: Useful Idiots

* They’re dumb.

* They don’t know anything.

* They choose to be stupid all the time.

* They are wrong on purpose.

* Libs are never going to wake up — and it’s not going to be bad enough for them — unless they understand they’ve been lied to.


Links:

NY Ranked ‘Least Free State’ With High Taxes, Debt, Regulation: Study

New Meta-Analysis Of 40 High-Quality Studies

Age-Stratified Infection Fatality Rate Of COVID-19 In The Non-Elderly Population


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 November 2023

https://bongino.com/ep-2135-another-epic-media-meltdown-explains-where-we-really-stand

Keywords
mind controldan bonginoliberalismpsy-opbrainwashingdumbnessidiocracylibtardprogressivismindoctrinationstupidityleftismpsychological operationideologythought controlvictimhoodcollectivismexploitationwillful ignoranceidiocyfanaticismuseful idiotignoramusfull retardleftard

