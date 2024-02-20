Dreaming about a Volcano

When you dream of a volcano, this could be a premonition of an actual event, maybe forewarning you if you live in the vicinity of one or you may be picking up on the collective consciousness and a future event somewhere in the world, alternatively, dreaming of a volcano alludes to the outlet or eruption of emotions.

