KCarl Smith: Fighting Marxist CRT with Frederic Douglass Republicanism

In this interview with The New American, KCarl Smith breaks down the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) implemented in public schools. Under the guise of diversity, what is actually being sown is divisiveness. The Marxist forces looking to dismantle the great American republic and take power from the people have infiltrated all levels of government, but they can and must be defeated by the active citizenry.

Enduring the ridicule and incredulousness from friends and family, Mr. Smith used the opportunity to educate on how the conservative side of the aisle aligns with traditional values of faith, life, family, respect for the U.S. Constitution, limited government, and economic prosperity. Those values are the bedrock of America and are true for all her children, regardless of their skin color. And this is what iconic social reformer and abolitionist Frederic Douglas believed in, said Mr. Smith.

Mr. KCarl Smith is a retired United States Army officer and a former member of President Trump's Presidential Campaign Coalition Advisory Board. He is also a nationally recognized author, speaker, and creator of the Frederick Douglass Republican Engagement Strategy.

To connect with KCarl Simth, please visit kcarlinc.com

To order Mr. Simth’s book Frederick Douglass Republicans: The Movement to Re-Ignite America's Passion for Liberty, please visit amazon.com/Frederick-Douglass-Republicans-Movement-Re-Ignite/dp/1456758160