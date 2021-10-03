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DANGER: EVIL Child VAX MANDATES! - California Demands SMALL CHILDREN Get Jabbed!
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911 views • October 03, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent mandates in California by tyrant psychopath Governor Gavin Newsom as children from grades 7 and up are forced to be jabbed to be in school based on absolutely zero science yet somehow delivered under the guise of "trusting science." True Orwellianism.
The mandates will take effect in 2022 and will soon include children aged 4 and up. This is an absolutely disgusting attack on humanity itself. On innocence. On individual sovereignty and bodily autonomy. Will there be resistance or compliance?
Unfortunately, countless parents can't wait to use their children as lab rats in this shocking global sacrifice. We will soon be faced with horrific stories despite all of the previous warning signs that show children aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely on average to have heart problems from the jab than end up hospitalized with covid. But again, this isn't about being scientific, this is about controlling humanity and leading them to the slaughter.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent mandates in California by tyrant psychopath Governor Gavin Newsom as children from grades 7 and up are forced to be jabbed to be in school based on absolutely zero science yet somehow delivered under the guise of "trusting science." True Orwellianism.
The mandates will take effect in 2022 and will soon include children aged 4 and up. This is an absolutely disgusting attack on humanity itself. On innocence. On individual sovereignty and bodily autonomy. Will there be resistance or compliance?
Unfortunately, countless parents can't wait to use their children as lab rats in this shocking global sacrifice. We will soon be faced with horrific stories despite all of the previous warning signs that show children aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely on average to have heart problems from the jab than end up hospitalized with covid. But again, this isn't about being scientific, this is about controlling humanity and leading them to the slaughter.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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