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Shit No One Wants To Think About | Redonkulas.com
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293 views • January 31, 2020
There's a long list of subjects we like to avoid on any given day. Today is not one of those days.
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Sources
https://www.businessinsider.com/january-jones-recommends-eating-your-placenta-2013-3
https://www.revelist.com/dating/reasons-women-hate-condoms/5685
https://www.misskyra.com/lifestyle/women-retain-living-dna-of-every-man-they-have-had-sexual-encounters-with/articleshow/64632656.cms
http://www.ashasexualhealth.org/stdsstis/hpv/fast-facts
https://www.bolde.com/contracted-genital-warts-im-not-ashamed/
https://www.varsity.co.uk/opinion/18354
https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/psa-your-dentist-might-be-able-to-tell-that-you-recently-sucked-a-dick
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2019/p0305-deadly-staph-infections.html
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/06/youre-probably-brushing-your-teeth-fecal-matter/99785026/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4626276/From-drugs-feces-experts-reveal-s-money.html
https://www.crimeonline.com/2019/03/25/beware-mcdonalds-touchscreens-had-enough-fecal-matter-to-put-people-in-the-hospital-study-finds/
https://www.genengnews.com/news/tumor-growth-fueled-directly-by-high-fructose-corn-syrup/
https://vegancuriousuk.com/2019/08/07/why-are-vegan-restaurants-closing/
http://truthstreammedia.com/2015/08/05/this-study-proves-congress-literally-doesnt-care-what-you-think/
https://mises.org/power-market/police-have-no-duty-protect-you-federal-court-affirms-yet-again
https://www.carbonbrief.org/scientists-clarify-starting-point-for-human-caused-climate-change
https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/politics-disguised-as-science-a-12-point-checklist-for-when-to-doubt-a-scientific-consensus/
https://www.theblaze.com/contributions/8-highly-inconvenient-facts-for-al-gore-10-years-after-his-infamous-movie
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/fail-scientist-that-predicted-ice-caps-would-melt-in-2013-now-claims-2016/
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/noaa-climate-change-data-leaders/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E7K70DFLJQ
https://freebeacon.com/politics/congress-obama-admin-fired-top-scientist-advance-climate-change-plans/
Video Throwbacks
Rules of Thumb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2eAZ9jrhuE
Classic Mistakes Men Make
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFvkyn4QLuc
Homo Suspicion Points
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4EKi_W9iUE
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.businessinsider.com/january-jones-recommends-eating-your-placenta-2013-3
https://www.revelist.com/dating/reasons-women-hate-condoms/5685
https://www.misskyra.com/lifestyle/women-retain-living-dna-of-every-man-they-have-had-sexual-encounters-with/articleshow/64632656.cms
http://www.ashasexualhealth.org/stdsstis/hpv/fast-facts
https://www.bolde.com/contracted-genital-warts-im-not-ashamed/
https://www.varsity.co.uk/opinion/18354
https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/psa-your-dentist-might-be-able-to-tell-that-you-recently-sucked-a-dick
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2019/p0305-deadly-staph-infections.html
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/06/youre-probably-brushing-your-teeth-fecal-matter/99785026/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4626276/From-drugs-feces-experts-reveal-s-money.html
https://www.crimeonline.com/2019/03/25/beware-mcdonalds-touchscreens-had-enough-fecal-matter-to-put-people-in-the-hospital-study-finds/
https://www.genengnews.com/news/tumor-growth-fueled-directly-by-high-fructose-corn-syrup/
https://vegancuriousuk.com/2019/08/07/why-are-vegan-restaurants-closing/
http://truthstreammedia.com/2015/08/05/this-study-proves-congress-literally-doesnt-care-what-you-think/
https://mises.org/power-market/police-have-no-duty-protect-you-federal-court-affirms-yet-again
https://www.carbonbrief.org/scientists-clarify-starting-point-for-human-caused-climate-change
https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/politics-disguised-as-science-a-12-point-checklist-for-when-to-doubt-a-scientific-consensus/
https://www.theblaze.com/contributions/8-highly-inconvenient-facts-for-al-gore-10-years-after-his-infamous-movie
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/fail-scientist-that-predicted-ice-caps-would-melt-in-2013-now-claims-2016/
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/noaa-climate-change-data-leaders/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E7K70DFLJQ
https://freebeacon.com/politics/congress-obama-admin-fired-top-scientist-advance-climate-change-plans/
Video Throwbacks
Rules of Thumb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2eAZ9jrhuE
Classic Mistakes Men Make
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFvkyn4QLuc
Homo Suspicion Points
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4EKi_W9iUE
Keywords
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