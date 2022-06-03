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Blame Anyone But Me!
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128 views • June 03, 2022
Divider-In-Chief
* Violence in our streets.
* Controlled demolition of America.
* [Bidan]’s gun control agenda: he calls for ‘assault weapon’ ban.
* He is targeting you for liberalism’s failures — and ready to strip away your right to defend yourself.
* Ignoring the real health crisis.
* Assault on the second amendment.
* As long as the left keeps screwing up, they’ll find excuses to blame all of their mistakes on you.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307273990112
* Violence in our streets.
* Controlled demolition of America.
* [Bidan]’s gun control agenda: he calls for ‘assault weapon’ ban.
* He is targeting you for liberalism’s failures — and ready to strip away your right to defend yourself.
* Ignoring the real health crisis.
* Assault on the second amendment.
* As long as the left keeps screwing up, they’ll find excuses to blame all of their mistakes on you.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307273990112
Keywords
libertysecond amendmentgun controlself defensebill of rightsdivide and conquerjesse wattersjoe bidenhypocrisy2nd amendmenttyrannyidiocracygun confiscationscapegoatideologygun grabconstitutional rightsincompetencecivil libertiesmanufactured crisisjanet yellenbuffoonerygun crackdownmalevolenceblamegame
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